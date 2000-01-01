In memory of the
800000
victims of the Rwandan Genocide
Introduction

The Dawn of Tragedy

April, 1994

In April 1994, Rwanda descended into one of the darkest chapters in human history. Within just 100 days, over 800,000 people, predominantly Tutsis and moderate Hutus, were slaughtered. This genocide, a result of decades-long ethnic hatred, tore apart the nation's social fabric.

Before the Storm

October 1, 1990

The attack on Rwanda by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) in October 1990 marks the beginning of an escalation of violence that would lead to genocide. Comprising mostly Tutsi exiles, the RPF aimed to end their exclusion and to overthrow the Hutu government, setting the stage for years of ethnic tensions exacerbated by colonialism and institutionalized discrimination.

The Sparks of Conflict

April 6, 1994

The assassination of President Juvénal Habyarimana on April 6, 1994, when his plane was shot down over Kigali, officially-began the genocide. This event triggered an orchestrated surge of violence. Armed Interahamwe militias embarked on a systematic killing spree, with roadblocks erected and kill lists distributed, as hate broadcasts from RTLM radio fueled the terror.

The Dark Days

April to July 1994

In the wake of President Habyarimana's assassination, Rwanda plunged- into a period of unparalleled brutality. Over the span of 100 days, the country witnessed the systematic extermination of the Tutsi population, alongside moderate Hutus who stood against the violence. The genocide,- fueled by a long-standing campaign of ethnic division and hate propaganda, reached every corner of the nation, turning neighbors against neighbors and friends against friends.The mechanism of death was chilling in its efficiency and brutality.

Roadblocks, manned by militia groups like the Interahamwe, sprang up throughout Rwanda, making escape nearly impossible for those targeted. Identification cards, which specified ethnic affiliation, served as death warrants for countless Tutsis and moderate Hutus caught in the violence.
Sacred spaces offered no refuge. Churches and schools, traditionally places of sanctuary, were transformed into sites of mass execution. One of the most harrowing instances occurred at the Nyamata Church, where over 5,000 individuals seeking shelter were mercilessly slaughtered over several days. This pattern repeated across the country, in places like the Ntarama Church and the Murambi Technical School, symbolizing a profound betrayal of humanity and trust.

The Voices of Silence

Throughout the genocide

Despite the tragedy, stories of courage and humanity emerged. Hutus risked their lives to hide Tutsi neighbors,- families adopted orphans, and individuals of all ethnicities refused to participate in the killings. The resilience and acts of bravery during these times highlight glimmers of- hope amidst the darkness.

The Eyes of the World

April to July 1994

The international community's response to the Rwandan genocide is a subject of- profound regret and introspection. In the lead-up to the genocide, there were clear warnings and signs of the impending catastrophe, yet the global response was characterized by inaction and paralysis.- The decision to withdraw peacekeeping troops in the face of escalating violence was a pivotal moment,- symbolizing to the perpetrators that their actions would meet little international resistance. This withdrawal not only left the Tutsi population vulnerable but also signaled a broader failure of the international system to prevent mass atrocities. The aftermath saw a flurry of diplomatic apologies and the acknowledgment that more could have been done to save lives. The genocide thus stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of international indecision and the need for a more proactive stance on preventing such atrocities.

The Quest for Justice

Since 1994

The quest for justice for the Rwandan genocide- has seen significant milestones with the arrest and trial of key figures responsible for orchestrating the atrocities. Among them, Felicien Kabuga and Theoneste Bagosora stand out for their roles in the genocide.-Felicien Kabuga, arrested on May 16, 2020, in Asnieres-sur-Seine, France, was one of the most sought-after fugitives. He is accused of financing the genocide, providing financial support for the importation of hundreds of thousands of machetes used in the massacres, and funding Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines, the radio station that broadcast hate propaganda and incited violence against the Tutsi population. Kabuga's arrest after decades of eluding capture highlighted the persistent international efforts to bring to justice those responsible for the genocide.

Theoneste Bagosora, a former Rwandan military officer, was often described as the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the Rwandan genocide. He was arrested in Cameroon in 1996 and later tried by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). In 2008, Bagosora was found guilty of crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes and was sentenced to life in prison, although his sentence was later reduced to 35 years on appeal.

Memory and Memorials

Since 1994

The establishment of genocide memorials- across Rwanda serves as a testament to the country's commitment to remembering the victims and educating future generations.- The Kigali Genocide Memorial Center, along with numerous other sites, offers a space for reflection, mourning, and education. These memorials are crucial in preserving the memory of those lost, challenging denialism, and promoting genocide awareness. By confronting the past, Rwanda endeavors to educate its citizens and international visitors about the dangers of hatred and division, ensuring that the lessons of the genocide are learned and never forgotten.

Hope and the Future

Today, 2024

Today, Rwanda stands as a testament to the power of resilience and the possibility of rebirth from the ashes of a tragic past. The nation's               journey towards peace, reconciliation, and development shines as a beacon of hope for post-conflict societies across the globe. Remarkable strides in economic development, education, and healthcare reflect a nation that is not only resilient but also forward-looking, committed to ensuring a brighter future for all its citizens. Central to Rwanda's journey has been the fostering of national unity and reconciliation, exemplified by initiatives such as the Ndi Umunyarwanda ("I am Rwandan") program. This initiative, alongside others, emphasizes a shared national identity over ethnic divisions, promoting unity and collective healing.Integral to the healing and rebuilding process are the contributions of various survivor associations, including Ibuka ("Remember"), which plays a crucial role in supporting survivors, preserving the memory of the genocide, and advocating for justice. Alongside Ibuka, organizations such as Avega Agahozo (Association of Widows of the Genocide) have been pivotal in providing support to widows and orphans of the genocide, addressing their needs from psychological support to economic empowerment.These associations, among others, embody the collective effort to weave a fabric of resilience and unity, ensuring that the horrors of the past are never forgotten while advocating for a future marked by peace and prosperity. They represent the strength of a community coming together to heal, offering support to one another, and working tirelessly to rebuild their lives and their country. However, the road ahead remains challenging. Sustaining economic gains, ensuring political inclusivity, and continuing the delicate process of reconciliation are but a few of the hurdles that lie on the path to a fully healed nation.
Yet, the resilience and unity of the Rwandan people underscore a collective determination to overcome these challenges, building a peaceful and prosperous future for generations to come. Through collective memory, education, and the pursuit of justice, Rwanda is forging a path towards a future where such atrocities are never repeated, guided by the lessons of its past and the hope of its present.

"When the genocide started I was in the southwest of Rwanda. I came arrived in the region and I knew almost no one. Peace reigned the reuntil April 11 when the killing began. Interahamwe groups rounded up all those they called Tutsis in only one place. Then they separated the men from the women. Hundreds assassins surrounded us, armed with machetes, guns and batons. They massacred all the men.Day by day, they brought more and more people to this place. The head of interahamwe selected people to kill, as well as women and girls to violate. I will never forget the pain and fear on the children’s faces.No one could save them. They cried and screamed until their last breath. It was a slow and painful death. The lucky ones died shot dead, I witnessed the murder of thousands of people.The survivors continue to live in the areas where their families were killed. There is nono one to help them. Orphans take care of their little brothers and sisters.The children were traumatized and bear the after-effects. Widows infected with HIV following rape continue to suffer the consequences of the genocide. They cling to life while waiting for justice, before dying fromAIDS.

Ten years later, it seems like it happened yesterday. I try to live normally, butI can't, because of the horrible deaths of my family members. I remember my brother who was burned alive so much that he was unrecognizable.We buried his ashes.The murderers still have families, they have parents, children, and homes where they can go. Survivors cannot return anywhere. Without justice, survivors will never be able to heal.We must try to rebuild our lives, and remember the victims who are dead, because if we forget them, the assassins would win again. We have to do so that the suffering of Rwanda stops the genocide and that it does not repeat itself."

Alice

*REMEMBER

Ibuka, meaning "remember" in Kinyarwanda, is a non-governmental organization primarily working in the areas of remembrance and defending the rights of the survivors of the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda in 1994. This organization plays a crucial role in preserving the memory of the genocide, aiding survivors, and combating denialism and the impunity of genocide crimes.Ibuka is based in Rwanda, but it has branches and representations in several countries around the world, notably in Europe and North America, where significant Rwandan communities reside. These international branches contribute to raising international public awareness about the Tutsi genocide and supporting the organization's objectives and activities.

To help Ibuka, you can:

Make a financial donation: Donations support survivor aid programs, including education, housing, and mental health.

Participate in awareness events: Take part in or organize events that promote the memory of the genocide and raise awareness about Ibuka's work.

Become a volunteer: Offering your time and skills can be invaluable, whether for on-the-ground activities or online initiatives.

Education and advocacy: Educate yourself and others about the genocide against the Tutsis and support advocacy efforts for justice and reparation for survivors.

The website is created voluntarily, striving to convey the emotions and the history of this genocide so as not to forget its aftermath. If you cannot donate, share, speak out—every visit can provide help to someone.
Let's also not forget the other genocides, past and present, that are happening around the world.

Thoughts go out to the Palestinian, Rohingya, Congolese, and Uyghur families and more.

photographies by Gilles Peress.
The textual content is derived from history books and web.
Alice's testimony is provided by United Nations.
Design and development by Thomas CarrE.

