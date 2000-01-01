"When the genocide started I was in the southwest of Rwanda. I came arrived in the region and I knew almost no one. Peace reigned the reuntil April 11 when the killing began. Interahamwe groups rounded up all those they called Tutsis in only one place. Then they separated the men from the women. Hundreds assassins surrounded us, armed with machetes, guns and batons. They massacred all the men.Day by day, they brought more and more people to this place. The head of interahamwe selected people to kill, as well as women and girls to violate. I will never forget the pain and fear on the children’s faces.No one could save them. They cried and screamed until their last breath. It was a slow and painful death. The lucky ones died shot dead, I witnessed the murder of thousands of people.The survivors continue to live in the areas where their families were killed. There is nono one to help them. Orphans take care of their little brothers and sisters.The children were traumatized and bear the after-effects. Widows infected with HIV following rape continue to suffer the consequences of the genocide. They cling to life while waiting for justice, before dying fromAIDS.



Ten years later, it seems like it happened yesterday. I try to live normally, butI can't, because of the horrible deaths of my family members. I remember my brother who was burned alive so much that he was unrecognizable.We buried his ashes.The murderers still have families, they have parents, children, and homes where they can go. Survivors cannot return anywhere. Without justice, survivors will never be able to heal.We must try to rebuild our lives, and remember the victims who are dead, because if we forget them, the assassins would win again. We have to do so that the suffering of Rwanda stops the genocide and that it does not repeat itself."



Alice